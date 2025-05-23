Toronto to see more rain Friday as Environment Canada warns of possible flooding 

People carry umbrellas while walking during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

More rain is on the way for Toronto on Friday and Environment Canada is warning of possible localized flooding in some areas as a special weather statement remains in effect.

The national weather agency says rainfall amounts of between 10 and 20 millimetres are possible today.

A rainfall warning was issued for the city on Thursday but has since ended.

“Rain associated with a slow moving low pressure system will continue to affect the area today,” Friday’s weather advisory read. “Rain is expected to ease from west to east this afternoon or this evening.”

Toronto has seen a particularly soggy week with temperatures that have been well below seasonal for this time of year.

Friday will see a daytime high of just 12 C, about nine degrees cooler than the seasonal daytime high of 21 C.

Slightly warmer weather is on tap for the weekend, with daytime highs of 16 C on both Saturday and Sunday respectively.

More rain is expected on Saturday but sunshine will return to the forecast on Sunday.

Speaking to CP24 on Thursday, Environment Canada’s Dave Phillips said while rain is common in May, the wet weather this past week has been unrelenting.

“This should be maybe jacket weather or sweater weather but it is jacket and sweater weather together,” he said.

“The only good thing is that about a third of Mays we get snow in Toronto. There is no snow here. We haven’t even had a frost day but we are just stuck in the middle with the same monotonous kind of weather day after day and we are getting kind of fed up with it.”