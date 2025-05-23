Up to 9 people injured in multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke: police

Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Up to nine people have been injured in a collision involving a TTC bus and two cars in Etobicoke, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West just before 3:30 p.m. for the multi-vehicle crash.

Images from the scene show the front of the TTC bus badly damaged with half of its windshield shattered as a result of the collision. Meanwhile, the two cars that also sustained damage ended up on the sidewalk.

Damaged TTC bus A TTC bus sustained damage after a collision in Etobicoke on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that seven of the injured had to be taken to hospitals, including one who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They said the other six sustained minor injuries.

Police noted that the people injured include a man in his 30s and an elderly woman.

It is unclear how many of the injured were passengers of the TTC bus.

The cause of the collision is unknown.