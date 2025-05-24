No TTC subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and College stations this weekend

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A portion of TTC’s Line 1 is going to be closed this weekend due to track and state-of-good repair work.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and College stations on Saturday and Sunday.

The TTC says work includes the replacement of a major track switch at York Mills Station, essential rail repairs, and geotechnical survey work.

Shuttle buses will stop at each affected station, the TTC says.

The transit agency noted that Lawrence and Summerhill stations will be closed to the public while the other stations will be open during the closure to allow customers to buy PRESTO fares, tickets and connect to surface routes.

The TTC says 7 Bathurst, 96 Wilson, 160 Bathurst North, and 165 Weston Road North bus routes will be diverting during the Walk with Israel on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

GO Transit

Meanwhile, service on the Lakeshore West GO line has been temporarily modified this weekend to accommodate track work.

GO trains will run every 30 minutes between Oakville and Union stations. GO buses will service stations between West Harbour and Oakville.

There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby or Bronte GO stations, but early morning and late-night route 18 GO buses will continue to serve them.

As for Niagara train trips, they will be on an adjusted schedule between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO.

Regular service on Lakeshore West will resume on Monday.