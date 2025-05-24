Suspect sought after 3 North York synagogues vandalized

Police say the man in the photos is wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated mischief investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say a suspect accused of vandalizing a North York synagogue in December twice allegedly vandalized three separate synagogues last weekend.

Officers got a call for mischief in the area of Bayview Avenue and Finch Avenue East on May 18.

They learned that a man attended three synagogues along Bayview Avenue between Finch Avenue East and Lawrence Avenue East and allegedly vandalized signs on the front lawn and the buildings.

Police said he fled in a newer model, a dark grey Ford pickup truck.

Suspect vehicle The suspect vehicle, a newer model dark grey Ford pickup truck, is pictured. (Toronto Police Service

On Saturday, investigators released images of the suspect and his truck. He is described as a middle-aged man with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green sweater, a dark-coloured baseball hat, and light-coloured pants.

Police said they’re investigating the incidents as a hate-motivated offence.

Investigators believe it is the same man who they say is responsible for vandalizing the signs on the front lawn of a synagogue in the Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road area on Dec. 2 and Dec. 20, 2024.

They are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.