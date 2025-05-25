Man accused of yelling antisemitic slurs at Walk with Israel attendees in North York

Organizers say an estimated 56,000 people attended the event in North York on Sunday. Police arrested one person for allegedly yelling antisemitic slurs.

A man has been charged after allegedly yelling antisemitic slurs at the Walk with Israel event in North York on Sunday.

Toronto police were along the route on Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street to monitor the event.

Police said the man, identified as 57-year-old Tarek Ibrahem, was arrested as a result and has been charged with mischief interfere with property and cause disturbance.

The incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, police said.

According to organizers, a record-breaking 56,000 people attended the 56th edition of the event.