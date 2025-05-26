ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Warm weather returns to Toronto after rainy, cool weekend

By Codi Wilson

Published

People take in the warm weather at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

After a wet, grey weekend, Toronto will kick off the work week with a taste of summer.

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high of 22 C on both Monday and Tuesday this week.

The pleasant forecast comes after Toronto saw periods of rain on and off throughout the weekend.

“I knew there was a risk of showers on Sunday but that ended up being a lot heavier...There was a line right over Toronto that just sat and sat with heavier rain,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

“Fortunately, today and tomorrow everything dries out. It gives us a chance before more showers come back in on Wednesday. So I encourage you to take full advantage of today and tomorrow.”

Today’s forecast sees a return of seasonable temperatures after last week’s daytime highs dropped well below the average temperature for this time of year.

Cooler, wet weather will return midweek, with a high of just 14 C on Wednesday.

The city will also likely see rain on Thursday and Friday, which will see daytime highs of 17 C and 19 C on each day respectively, according to the national weather agency.