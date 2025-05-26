Warm weather returns to Toronto after rainy, cool weekend

People take in the warm weather at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

After a wet, grey weekend, Toronto will kick off the work week with a taste of summer.

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high of 22 C on both Monday and Tuesday this week.

The pleasant forecast comes after Toronto saw periods of rain on and off throughout the weekend.

“I knew there was a risk of showers on Sunday but that ended up being a lot heavier...There was a line right over Toronto that just sat and sat with heavier rain,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

“Fortunately, today and tomorrow everything dries out. It gives us a chance before more showers come back in on Wednesday. So I encourage you to take full advantage of today and tomorrow.”

Today’s forecast sees a return of seasonable temperatures after last week’s daytime highs dropped well below the average temperature for this time of year.

Cooler, wet weather will return midweek, with a high of just 14 C on Wednesday.

The city will also likely see rain on Thursday and Friday, which will see daytime highs of 17 C and 19 C on each day respectively, according to the national weather agency.