ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Service resumes at St. Andrew Station after flooding: TTC

By Codi Wilson

Published

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

The TTC says regular service has now resumed on the Yonge-University line after flooding prevented trains from stopping at St. Andrew Station.

The issue, according to the TTC, was first reported early Monday morning.

The city saw a particularly wet weekend, with periods of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Service resumed at around 6:30 a.m.