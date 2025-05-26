Service resumes at St. Andrew Station after flooding: TTC

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

The TTC says regular service has now resumed on the Yonge-University line after flooding prevented trains from stopping at St. Andrew Station.

The issue, according to the TTC, was first reported early Monday morning.

As of 5:50 AM - Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at St Andrew station due to flooding. https://t.co/BoMzEFiqgI — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 26, 2025

The city saw a particularly wet weekend, with periods of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Service resumed at around 6:30 a.m.