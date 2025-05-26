Service resumes at St. Andrew Station after flooding: TTC

The TTC says regular service has now resumed on the Yonge-University line after flooding prevented trains from stopping at St. Andrew Station.
The issue, according to the TTC, was first reported early Monday morning.
As of 5:50 AM - Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at St Andrew station due to flooding. https://t.co/BoMzEFiqgI— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 26, 2025
The city saw a particularly wet weekend, with periods of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.
Service resumed at around 6:30 a.m.