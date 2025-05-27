Fires at two Scarborough restaurants are connected, police say

Police are on scene of another restaurant arson in Scarborough on Birchmount near Ellesmere. CP24's Courtney Heels reports.

The fires that broke out at two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are connected, Toronto police say.

In a news conference on Tuesday, police also revealed the fires at Shaaz Indian Cuisine on Friday and Bisi Bisi on Saturday are being investigated as possible arson cases.

“Based on their investigation and the information that they’ve gathered through their investigation and through all the means that they have talked to people and gathered evidence, they have information to say that those two are believed to be connected,” said Toronto police media relations officer Const. Stephanie Miceli.

The two restaurants are located in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

In the first incident that occurred early Friday morning, three masked suspects forced their way inside Shaaz Indian Cuisine, poured an accelerant throughout the premises and set the fire, Miceli said.

She noted employees were inside at the time, but they were able to get out.

About 24 hours later, two masked suspects broke into Bisi Bisi and set a fire using an accelerant.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News Toronto captured the suspects setting the restaurant ablaze.

Miceli said the two suspects fled in a silver SUV, possibly a Honda CRV. She added that no one was inside the restaurant at the time.

“We understand that these events are concerning to the community and local business owners,” Miceli said.

“We want to assure the public that these investigations are active and ongoing, and we’re committed to identifying those responsible.”

When asked if the same company owns the two restaurants, Miceli said she could not confirm that.

Both restaurants were owned by the same company, according to Rajeev Goud, who told CTV News Toronto on Saturday he works there.

“I don’t know what happened. But whatever happened is not good for anyone,” said Goud.

Police say they are searching for male suspects with a thin build, who were wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time.

Tuesday’s fire not linked: police

Meanwhile, Miceli said the fire that broke out at a business on Birchmount Road, near Ellesmere Road, on Tuesday morning is not believed to be linked to the two.

“That investigation is still in its early stages, and it is being treated separately,” she said.

Crews arrived to find fire visible through the front of the building and entered the establishment to extinguish the flames.

Police confirmed earlier that Tuesday’s fire is being investigated as arson.

The cause, origin and circumstance of the fire are unknown.

“It is very disconcerting, it is very disappointing,” Coun. Michael Thompson told CP24 at the scene on Tuesday morning.

“It is very difficult for the community as a whole; it just seems as if we are under siege. It is obviously difficult for the business owners as well. This is unbelievable. I have never seen anything like this before, but I can assure you that every effort is being taken to get to the bottom of this.”