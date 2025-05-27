Man charged with interference with dead body following incident in Toronto’s east end: police

A 67-year-old man is facing charges for improperly interfering with a dead body following an incident in Toronto’s east end. (CTV News Toronto chopper)

A 67-year-old man is facing charges for improperly interfering with a dead body following an incident in Toronto’s east end.

Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence near Larchmount Avenue and Queen Street East on Monday afternoon for a wellbeing call.

Investigators say that a deceased person was located at the scene and another individual inside the residence was arrested.

Bobby Choi Yin Kwan, 67, of Toronto, has been charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the cause of death remains unclear and that a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Homicide detectives are aware of the ongoing investigation, police say.

“Residents can expect a police presence for the next few days,” police said in an email to CP24.