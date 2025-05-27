Fire at business at Scarborough plaza being investigated as arson: police

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

A fire that broke out at a business in Scarborough early Tuesday morning is being investigated as arson, Toronto police say.

Toronto Fire confirmed to CP24 that the blaze broke out at a business on Birchmount Road, near Ellesmere Road.

Crews arrived to find fire visible through the front of the building and entered the establishment to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters remain on scene to watch for hot spots.

A fire investigator has been notified but it is unclear if they will be investigating.

The fire comes after two other arsons at Scarborough restaurants last week.

Surveillance video from the scene of an arson at a strip mall located on Kennedy Road, north of Lawrence Avenue East, captured two people setting a restaurant ablaze early Saturday morning.

A similar incident was reported at a restaurant at a strip mall nearby just one day earlier.

Police would not say if they believe any of the arsons are connected.