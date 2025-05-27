SIU investigating after Toronto cop fired his gun during stolen vehicle investigation

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer fired his gun during an interaction with two men in North York Monday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police were following a reported stolen vehicle, and at 6 p.m. on Needle Firway, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, officers made a traffic stop.

They ordered the two male occupants to exit the vehicle, and “at some point, one officer discharged his firearm,” the SIU said.

It is unknown why the officer fired his gun.

The SIU said the men were subsequently arrested.

While no one was struck during the incident, the SIU is investigating because of the firearm discharge.

The agency has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. It is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.