TTC’s Line 1 to see nightly service disruptions all week

Two sections of the TTC’s Line 1 will see disruptions this week for planned track and tunnel work.

Starting at 11 p.m. nightly from Monday to Friday, subway service between Sheppard- Yonge and College stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from 11 p.m. to the end of service at around 2 a.m.

Both Lawrence and Summerhill stations will be closed but all other stations will remain open to allow customers to purchase fares and connect to surface routes.

From Monday to Friday, there will also be limited service between Finch West and Pioneer Village subway stations from 11 p.m. to around 2 a.m. for planned tunnel work.

“Customers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes when travelling between Finch West and Pioneer Village stations. This is because subways operating between these stations will be using one side of the tracks to travel in both directions,” the TTC said in a news release.

“Trains will continue to operate on the northbound and southbound tracks between Pioneer Village and Finch West stations, as per their regular schedule.”