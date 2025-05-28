Police search for man who allegedly exposed himself in women’s washroom in Scarborough restaurant

Toronto police are searching for a man after he allegedly committed an indecent act in the women’s bathroom in a Scarborough restaurant last month.

Police say on April 20, at around 6 p.m., a woman was using the washroom in the basement of a restaurant in the area of Kingston Road and Warden Avenue.

They say when she exited the washroom stall, a man was standing in the doorway before he exposed himself, and committed an indecent act.

The victim reportedly shut the door to the stall, and the man returned to the bar.

She then told staff what happened, police said, and the man drove away in a black sedan.

It was further reported that the same man was found in the women’s bathroom multiple times before this incident, according to police.

Police say he was last seen driving in the area of Kingston Road and Valhalla Boulevard.

The suspect is described as male, about 30 years old, with short dark-colored hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit with white stripes, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.