Cooler weekend on tap but balmy, summer-like conditions right around the corner 

A man runs on a pedestrian bridge with the skyline in the background in Toronto, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 as temperatures reached to 18 degrees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Summer-like weather is around the corner but rain and below-seasonal temperatures will close out the week.

Morning fog and mist on Thursday morning should dissipate by the afternoon, but lingering “spotty showers” are possible later today with some “sunny breaks,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Thursday will see a high of 19 C and an even warmer daytime high is in the forecast for Friday, which will see the mercury rise to 24 C, according to Environment Canada.

“Friday will give a mix of sun and clouds with evening showers. Those showers will be along the leading edge of cooler air that will spill in for the weekend,” Coulter said.

Sunshine but cooler temperatures are on tap for Saturday and Sunday, which will see daytime highs of 15 C and 18 C respectively.

The start of next week is shaping up to be warm and sunny.

Monday will be bright and see a high of 21 C and on Tuesday, the temperature is expected to rise to 25 C. A balmy high of 27 C is in the forecast for Wednesday.