No injuries after fire breaks out at commercial building in Etobicoke

No injuries were reported after a fire at a commercial building in Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire says the blaze broke out at a building on Albion Road, near Highway 27, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames and heavy smoke were discovered when crews arrived on scene.

The fire was subsequently upgraded to a two-alarm incident but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

Crews remain on scene on Thursday morning, monitoring for hotspots.

A number of nearby restaurants were impacted, though the fire did not actually spread to those businesses.

Public health was called in to assess the impact on the restaurants due to food being exposed.

Officials have not yet been able to confirm a cause.