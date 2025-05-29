Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson: ‘I never sexually assaulted anyone’

Longtime Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson maintained his innocence at his sex assault trial held in Barrie.

Longtime Toronto councillor Michael Thompson faced further cross-examination by the Crown in his sexual assault trial that continued Thursday in a Barrie, Ont. courtroom.

Thompson, 65, is accused of sexual assault by two women who joined Thompson at a Port Carling cottage over the Canada Day long weekend in 2022.

One of the women said she asked Thompson to apply sunscreen to her back when Thompson massaged her, touching her breasts and backside without her consent.

Another woman has testified she was “black out drunk,” and Thompson took advantage of her sexually later that night following a full day of heavy drinking. Thompson maintains his innocence.

When asked about a series of allegations made by the complainants and another witness, Thompson denied asking a young woman to test the bounciness of his bed. He also denied telling the women to “feel free” to get naked.

The Crown asked Thompson if he had plans to engage in sexual activity with one of the women. Thompson said no. He has referred to the witness as a friend who was seeking help with her career.

Thompson testified he recognized the young woman’s demeanour changed dramatically that weekend only after she asked Thompson to help her pay for schooling and he said no.

The Crown asked Thompson about pouring tequila for the complainants and going to buy more. He repeated the women did not appear to be intoxicated.

The Crown spent the afternoon questioning Thompson about allegations made by the second complainant who said Thompson tried to force oral sex on her.

Thompson told the court the woman entered his bedroom naked in the early morning hours while he was sleeping and the two shared a drink in the kitchen while kissing. He said the woman was not drunk.

The Crown then suggested a very different version of events, saying Thompson went looking for the women in the middle of the night and found the complainant drunk and took her to the basement where he was “all over her physically.”

The Crown suggested the woman told him “No” multiple times before trying to force the woman to perform oral sex on him. He was asked repeatedly whether he placed his genitals on her mouth.

Thompson denied the Crown’s suggestions he was the aggressor, saying the woman “handled herself as she saw fit.”

Thompson testified he did not refuse oral sex while on his back and the sex act was initiated by the complainant. He said he did not want to have sexual intercourse with the woman after she asked him whether he had protection.

Thompson said he did not try to have sexual intercourse with anyone that weekend and “never sexually assaulted anyone” that weekend or at any other time.

The trial is scheduled to resume in late June in Barrie.