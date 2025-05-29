Toronto private college, director fined more than $400,000 for failing to pay wages to 14 employees

A private college in Toronto and its director are each facing significant fines for failing to pay almost $185,000 in wages owed to 14 employees.

In a May 28 court bulletin, the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development identified the business in question as Ontario International College Inc./College International De L’Ontario Inc., located at 16 Wellebourne Cres. in Toronto.

The workplace of the corporation’s director, Anchuan Jiang, is 3550 Victoria Park Ave. in North York, it said.

According to the ministry, Ontario International College Inc. “failed to comply with orders to pay wages,” which was issued by an employment standards officer (ESO) under section 103(8) of the Employment Standards Act, 2000, which is an offence under section 132 of the Act.

It further said that Jiang failed, as the corporation’s director, to comply with a director order to pay issued by an ESO under section 106 of the Act, which is an offence under section 136.

The orders to pay the unpaid wages were issued between October 2019 and October 2020. However, the corporation did not comply, nor did it seek a review of the orders to pay, the ministry said.

The ESO then issued a direct order to pay to Jiang, who also did not follow through with the order, nor did he apply for a review.

At that point, the ministry took the corporation and its director to court for failing to comply with the respective order to pay wages.They were both convicted on March 28 following guilty verdicts on all counts in the Provincial Offences Court in Toronto.

Justice of the Peace Ruby Wong fined Ontario International College Inc. $270,000 and its director, Anchuan Jiang, $140,000. This amount does not include the owed wages.

The court has also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge on the defendants, as required by the Provincial Offences Act. This surcharge will go to a special provincial government fund that helps victims of crime.

Dave Simpson and Alexsis Qi served as the provincial prosecutors for both cases.