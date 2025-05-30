Gardiner, DVP to be shut down on Sunday for Bike for Brain Health event

The Gardiner Expressway is pictured during a closure for maintenance Saturday September 21, 2024.

Motorists can expect some significant road closures in the downtown core this weekend to accommodate fundraising events.

Bike for Brain Health

Both the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway will be closed on Sunday for the Bike for Brain Health event.

The city says the two highways will be closed from 12:01 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the charity bike ride.

All eastbound traffic on the Gardiner will exit onto Lake Shore Boulevard West at Humber River.

We Walk UHNited event

The first annual We Walk UHNited event will be held on Saturday, resulting in a number of road closures downtown.

The following road closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate the walk, which includes both two-kilometre and five-kilometre routes.

Elizabeth Street will be closed from College Street to Dundas Street West

Dundas Street West will be closed from Bay Street to Bathurst Street

St. Patrick Street will be closed from Dundas Street West to Elm Street

Elm Street will be closed from Murray Street to McCaul Street

McCaul Street will be closed from Baldwin Street to Dundas Street West

“Those who need to travel near road closures should plan their travel in advance, allow for extra time, consider taking public transit or other travel methods such as walking or cycling and follow signage to keep everyone safe,” the city said in a news release.