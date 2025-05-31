Family still reeling from suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke that killed 3 children as funeral date set

Ramone Lavina, 15, his 13-year-old brother Jace Lavina, and their six-year-old sister Mya Lavina died following a suspected impaired driving collision in Etoicoke on May 18. (Supplied)

The family of three children who were killed in a suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke nearly two weeks ago said they’re still reeling from the unimaginable tragedy and are now planning a joint funeral service.

“Although we remain utterly devastated, we are now in the process of planning the funeral for our three dear children, which is something no parent should ever have to endure,” they wrote in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

The names of the three children can now be shared publicly after a court decision to lift a publication ban. They are 15-year-old Ramone Lavina, 13-year-old Jace Lavina, and 6-year-old Mya Lavina.

The visitation and funeral service for the children are set for Fri., June 13 and Sat., June 14 at Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough. A burial will take place following the mass at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Markham.

The family is requesting guests wear bright colours in honour of the joy, light, and love the children brought into their lives.

The collision happened on May 18 after Toronto police said a vehicle exiting Highway 401 at Renforth Drive went through a red light and hit their stopped minivan.

TPS The scene of a fatal crash that killed several children on Sunday May 18, 2025 (CP24 photo). .

The children’s mother, her boyfriend, and a 10-year-old boy survived the crash. They were all were rushed to hospital following the collision.

“For now, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the first responders and hospital staff who tended to us, as well as the members of our community and others who have been extremely supportive,” the family said in the statement.

The accused, 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier, of Georgetown, Ont., is facing a dozen charges, including three counts each of dangerous driving causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. His next court appearance is set for June 17.

Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is shown in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is shown in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Given the criminal allegations, the family says it cannot comment on the issue.

A crowdfunding page has so far raised more than $230,000 for the family, who says they’re s grateful for the outpouring of community support during this incredibly difficult time.