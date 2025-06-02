Lane closures on Hwy. 427 in Etobicoke after aluminum, steel rods spilled in rollover

Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 427 in Etobicoke after a truck rolled over and aluminum and steel rods spilled onto the road. (X/@OPP_HSD)

Drivers were asked to avoid a portion of Highway 427 in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon, after a truck rolled over and aluminum and steel rods spilled onto the road.

In a video posted to social media, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the truck rolled over in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 427 near Rexdale Boulevard north of Hwy. 409.

“[The vehicle] was damaged after it completely rolled over,” Schmidt said. “There [are] heavy backups on the 427 northbound, approaching the 409. There are also heavy delays on the 409 itself… avoid the area for now.”

Two right lanes were closed as crews worked to clean up the spill.

Rollover: NB #Hwy427 north of Hwy 409. Single vehicle, no injuries. Clean up is ongoing, two right lanes blocked now, hope to get one more lane opened as cleanup continues for several hours. #TorontoOPP investigating. ^ks pic.twitter.com/GGx6YVO8SF — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 2, 2025

Schmidt said the cause of the rollover is still under investigation, but says the driver alleges he was cut off. No other vehicle was damaged, and no one was injured.

He anticipates the lanes will be closed for “a couple of hours.”