Toronto police investigating armed attempted kidnapping in North York

Toronto police are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping in North York. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police say they are trying to identify suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a person at gunpoint in North York on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 11:40 p.m.

Police said the victim was out for a walk when four suspects exited a car and approached them.

One of the suspects, police allege, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded they get into the car.

Police said the victim refused and screamed for help and the suspects subsequently fled the area in a vehicle.

The first suspect has been described by investigators as a white male, who is approximately five-foot-eight, and was wearing a ski mask and black clothing.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not provided for the other three suspects, who police said were males wearing black clothing and a ski mask.

The suspects, police said, were travelling in what has been described as a grey-coloured Audi SUV and an image of the vehicle has now been released.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 (or) Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477),” Toronto police said in a news release.