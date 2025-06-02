Three people injured after scaffolding collapses near The Beaches: Toronto paramedics

Three people were injured after scaffolding collapsed near Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue in Toronto on June 2. (CTV News Toronto chopper)

Toronto paramedics say three people were seriously injured after scaffolding collapsed near The Beaches Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue just before 1:45 p.m., Toronto police said in an email CP24.

There, first responders found three males with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedics Services told CP24.

All three are being rushed to a trauma centre.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. More details to come.