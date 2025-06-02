Toronto could feel like 30 on Tuesday as warmer weather finally arrives

People take in the warm sunny weather outside at Sugar Beach on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The temperature could feel close to 30 in Toronto early this week as the city turns the page on cool May weather.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 23 C on Monday and an even warmer day is on tap for Toronto on Tuesday.

The national weather agency says Toronto will see a high of 27 C on Tuesday, feeling closer to 30 when factoring in the humidity.

Wednesday will also see a high of 27 C but rain is in the forecast.

More rain is on the way on Thursday and Friday, which will see daytime highs of 21 C and 22 C on each day respectively.

A warm, sunny weekend is expected, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 on Saturday and 24 C on Sunday.