Woman taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at East York apartment building

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a fire in East York on Monday afternoon, say Toronto Paramedic Services.
The two-alarm fire broke out at a residential highrise building on Wakunda Place, near O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East.
Toronto fire said they were called to the area at 1:42 p.m. and rescued one person from their unit.
Paramedics said they transported an adult female with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries to the hospital. They say she had suffered smoke inhalation.
TFS remains on scene at a 2-alarm residential highrise at Wakunda Pl. (O’Connor Dr/St. Clair Ave E). Firefighters rescued one person from their unit - transported to hospital via Paramedics. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/6vGkY2n7XW— Toronto Fire Services 🇨🇦 (@Toronto_Fire) June 2, 2025