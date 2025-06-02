Woman taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at East York apartment building

A Toronto Fire Services truck is pictured in this photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan)

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a fire in East York on Monday afternoon, say Toronto Paramedic Services.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a residential highrise building on Wakunda Place, near O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East.

Toronto fire said they were called to the area at 1:42 p.m. and rescued one person from their unit.

Paramedics said they transported an adult female with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries to the hospital. They say she had suffered smoke inhalation.