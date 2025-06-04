1 dead, 5 others in hospital following shooting in Lawrence Heights

One man is dead and five others are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a mass shooting in a north Toronto neighbourhood.

A man is dead and five others are in hospital following a shooting in Lawrence Heights Tuesday night.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to Flemington and Zachary Roads in the area of Ranee Avenue and Allen Road just after 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.

North York shooting Police tape surround the entrance of a building on Zachary Court in North York on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (CP24)

Police said one person has been pronounced dead and five others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They have not said anything about suspects. Police have set up a command post in the area of Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road.

Shooting:(UPDATE)

-1 male confirmed deceased

-5 people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds transported to hospital

COMMAND POST:

Ranee Ave & Allen Rd (under the overpass)#GO1154114

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 4, 2025

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she is “disturbed” by the shooting and her office is in contact with police.

“I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene,” Chow said.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Coun. Mike Colle, who represents the area, said he was “very upset.”

“It’s really wild, wild west scene up here tonight,” he said.

“It’s very, very disappointing and very, very upsetting to see this happen, because we’ve had really peace and quiet up here in Lawrence Heights for the last number of years, and to see this peace broken by this incredible irresponsible use of guns,” Cole said.