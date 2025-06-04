10 arrested, 203 charges laid in series of violent incidents, including mass shooting at Scarborough pub

WARNING – Graphic content: Video released by Toronto Police shows a mass shooting at the Piper Arms pub in Scarborough on March 7.

Toronto police say they’ve arrested 10 people and laid more than 200 charges in connection with several violent incidents across the GTA, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub.

Police say that they began an investigation on March 7 following a shooting at Piper Arms Pub, where three suspects allegedly opened fire with an assault-style rifle and two handguns

A dozen people were injured at the pub, including nine who were shot. All victims survived, though police say some sustained life-altering injuries.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said that investigators were able to establish “connections” between the pub shooting and several other previously unsolved shooting and firearm discharge incidents in Toronto, including shootings at tow truck yards in the city.

Those incidents all took place between March and May.

Of the 10 people taken into custody, three are facing charges specifically related to the pub shooting while the others are charged in connection with separate incidents.

One of the suspects who was allegedly involved in the pub shooting is also facing charges in connection with three separate shooting incidents that took place in Scarborough three days prior, injuring three people.

“We don’t know if the pub shooting is connected to the others. Where it is connected is the group of people that we identified as being part of the tow truck shootings have also done the pub shooting,” Supt. Paul MacIntyre told reporters.

Surveillance video of some of the other incidents was released by police on Wednesday.

The footage shows gunmen firing in public areas, including a tow yard, a gas station, and a commercial plaza.

Police also released footage from inside the pub that showed the suspects firing indiscriminately.

MacIntyre called the incidents a “terrifying series of events” involving suspects who “opened fire in public spaces, seemingly without hesitation.”

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said officers “left no stone unturned” and vowed they’d continue to use “every tool” to combat gun violence.

The investigation remains active and police are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

For a full list of the suspects and the charges they are facing view the news release here.