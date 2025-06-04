Police to announce arrests in mass shooting at Scarborough pub

Toronto police say they will hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce arrests in a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub that left 12 people injured.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they will also be providing information about arrests that have been made in a “series of other violent incidents” that have occurred this spring.

The news conference will be the first time in months that investigators have provided a formal update on the shooting, which occurred at the Piper Arms location near Scarborough Town Centre on March 7, the pub’s opening night.

Toronto pub shooting Toronto police officers on the scene of a shooting at Piper Arms in Scarborough on Friday, March 7, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Police previously said that three suspects carrying an assault rifle and two handguns “indiscriminately” opened fire on a group of people inside the restaurant.

Seven people were struck by bullets and five others were injured by flying glass, investigators said.

All 12 victims survived the attack.

Images from the scene in the aftermath of the shooting showed the newly renovated pub riddled with bullet holes that shattered windows and were found embedded in drywall.

Shooting, Piper Arms Images from inside the Piper Arms Pub in Scarborough show the aftermath of a mass shooting inside the bar on Friday night.

The update will be held at Toronto police headquarters at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News App, CP24.com, and the CP24 App.