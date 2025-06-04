Scorching temperatures expected in GTA on Wednesday  

A man enjoys the sun on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The temperature is expected to soar in Toronto today, feeling like a sweltering 35 later this afternoon.

Environment Canada says the city will see sunny, hazy weather and a high of 30 C but it will feel about five degrees warmer when factoring in the humidity.

Showers are expected to roll in later tonight along with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Notably cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The national weather agency says Toronto will see showers and a daytime high of 23 C on Thursday, feeling like 26.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday, along with a high of 23 C.

Saturday will see a chance of showers and a high of 21 C. A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C is expected on Sunday.