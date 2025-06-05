Boy, 6, seriously injured in fall from west Toronto apartment building: police

A six-year-old boy has been seriously injured after falling from the 10th floor of this apartment building near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road.

A six-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital via emergency run after reportedly falling from the 10th floor of an apartment building in Toronto’s west end, police say.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road.

Paramedics transported the boy to the hospital via emergency run, police said. They are describing his injuries as serious.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the fall are still under investigation.

More details to come. This is a breaking news story...