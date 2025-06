Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital following a collision in North York Wednesday night.

Toronto police say a motorcycle and a car collided in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Credit Union Drive, west of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m.

The motorcycle rider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.