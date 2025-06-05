North York apartment building evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide 

One person is in hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at a North York apartment building.

A North York apartment building is being evacuated after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, Toronto Fire says.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Keele Street, near Sheppard Avenue West, at around 4 a.m. Thursday for a report of a woman experiencing symptoms of concern.

Crews are still investigating the source, Toronto Fire said, but it appears to be a mechanical issue in the basement.

TTC buses have been deployed to shelter displaced residents.

One person was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CP24.