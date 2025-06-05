Toronto police release new photos of suspects wanted in attempted kidnapping

Police are searching for the three suspects in the two photos in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released new photos of the suspects wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping in North York on Saturday.

Police were initially looking for four suspects but in a news release on Wednesday, they said investigators confirmed that only three male suspects were involved in the May 31 incident.

Officers were called to Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at 11:40 p.m. that day for a person with a gun.

When they arrived, police learned that a victim who was out for a walk was approached by suspects.

One of them pointed a firearm and demanded the victim get into their car, police said.

The victim refused and screamed for help, prompting the suspects to drive away.

All suspects were wearing a ski mask and black clothing. Police said one was a white male standing five feet eight.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle is described as a grey-coloured Audi SUV.

Audi The car used by three suspects during an attempted kidnapping in North York. (Toronto Police Service)

Police continue to urge anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).