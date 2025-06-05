Toronto teen accused of stealing $27,000 worth of items during online sale meetups

A Toronto Police patch is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 17-year-old boy is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly stealing $27,000 worth of items during sale meetups in the city’s west and North York neighbourhoods.

Toronto police said the suspect would arrange a meeting with an online seller and, during the sale, he would steal the items.

Officers responded to 15 calls for robberies and thefts between February and May, police said.

After identifying the suspect, police executed a warrant in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West, where they allegedly found stolen items, including laptops, cellphones and watches.

On Monday, they arrested the suspect, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged with 11 counts of theft under $5,000, 14 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of robbery, three counts of possession of counterfeit money and three counts of obtaining by false pretense under $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).