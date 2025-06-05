Woman dragged into wooded area at High Park and sexually assaulted: police

The suspect fled on foot after the alleged assault. Toronto Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or call Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a woman was dragged into a wooded area in High Park and sexually assaulted on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the east side of the park near Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive at around 10:40 p.m.

They say that a female was walking on a paved pathway in the park when she was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect who dragged her into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and seek help from a passerby who called the police, investigators say.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, police said.

A media officer later told CP24 that the victim is an “adult female.”

The suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, who is about five-foot-ten and 30 to 40 years old with a slim, athletic build. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and dark-coloured pants.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.