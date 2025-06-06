Toronto’s air quality currently among worst in world due to wildfire smoke

Toronto’s air quality is ranked among the worst in the world today as smoke from wildfires drifts into the region.

The wildfire smoke has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the GTA, much of southern Ontario, as well as five other provinces and one territory.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips said as wildfires ramp up across the country, air quality is deteriorating. He noted that since the beginning of the month, there are 15 new out-of-control wildfires burning in northern Ontario and Western Canada.

“What we’ve seen this week, of course, in Ontario is a lot of that smoke from fires has come south,” he said.

On Friday, Toronto’s air quality index is expected to hit a maximum of 7 out of 10, which is classified as “high risk,” Environment Canada said.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto’s air quality was ranked second worst in the world, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir.

“Only a few see the flames but millions smell the smoke,” Phillips said.

In areas where the air quality statement is in effect, Environment Canada urged residents to limit their time spent outdoors.

In Toronto, the national weather agency warned that smoke levels are expected to rise in the area this morning and into this afternoon before easing this evening.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase,” the advisory reads, adding that people should consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities, and events.

It notes that smoke may cause mild irritation to your eyes, nose, and throat, and may lead to headaches or a mild cough.

“More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough,” the advisory continued.

Those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, pregnant and elderly individuals, as well as young children, are more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution.

Phillips said while the air quality index is expected to “bounce around” in Toronto this weekend, “smelly air” will be sticking around until early next week.

“It took so long for the summer-like weather to come and when it came, not with blue skies… but some cruddy-smelling air that actually almost (makes you wish) spring-like weather was back,” he said.