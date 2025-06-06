Wildfire smoke expected in Toronto on Friday, Environment Canada says

Your Morning meteorologist Winston Sih says rain will bring some relief to the Prairies, while hazy skies remains in other parts of the country.

Environment Canada is warning Toronto residents to limit their time outdoors today due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke.

A special air quality statement has been issued for the GTA and much of southern Ontario as wildfire smoke drifts into the region.

The national weather agency says smoke levels are expected to rise in the area this morning and into this afternoon.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase,” the advisory warns.

“Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”

The smoke may cause mild irritation to your eyes, nose, and throat, and may lead to headaches or a mild cough, Environment Canada said.

“More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough,” the advisory continued.

“People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.”

As of 6:30 a.m., Toronto’s air quality index was placed at a 7 out of 10, which is classified as “high risk.”

Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24 C today, feeling closer to 27 with humidity.

Saturday will bring more sunshine and a high of 25 C and a slightly cooler high of 22 C is in the forecast for Sunday.