2 people seriously injured in Bluffer’s Park stabbing, 2 suspects arrested

Two people have been seriously injured in a stabbing at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough, police say.

Emergency crews received a call to the park just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of several people stabbed.

Police say two people, who appear to be in their teens, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, officers have arrested two suspects. The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.

“It is very early on in the investigation, and we do not have a motive at this time,” Toronto police media relations officer Const. Laurie McCann told CP24.

Police say they have a large presence in the park as they investigate the incident.