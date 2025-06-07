2 teen boys injured in Bluffer’s Park stabbing, 2 suspects in custody

Police are on the scene of a stabbing at Bluffer's Park on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two teenagers are in the hospital after being stabbed at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough Friday night.

Toronto police said they received a call just after 7:30 p.m. about several people who had been stabbed in the park located in the area of Bluffers Park Road and Brimley Road South.

Bluffer's Park stabbing A police officer stands at the scene of a stabbing at Bluffer's Park on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

When officers arrived, they located two male victims with serious injuries, who were subsequently transported to the hospital. Police later said that the victims’ injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police said two people have been arrested and a third suspect is at large.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.

Bluffer's Park stabbing Toronto police are investigating a double stabbing at Bluffer's Park on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

“It is very early on in the investigation, and we do not have a motive at this time,” McCann said.

Police said they have a large presence in the park as they investigate the stabbing.