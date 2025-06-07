2 teen boys injured in Bluffer’s Park stabbing, 2 suspects in custody

Two teenagers are in the hospital after being stabbed at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough Friday night.
Toronto police said they received a call just after 7:30 p.m. about several people who had been stabbed in the park located in the area of Bluffers Park Road and Brimley Road South.
When officers arrived, they located two male victims with serious injuries, who were subsequently transported to the hospital. Police later said that the victims’ injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Meanwhile, police said two people have been arrested and a third suspect is at large.
The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.
“It is very early on in the investigation, and we do not have a motive at this time,” McCann said.
Police said they have a large presence in the park as they investigate the stabbing.