Suspect wanted for allegedly setting on fire two vehicles and garage in Christie Pits

The man in the photos is wanted in connection with an arson investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect accused of deliberately setting two vehicles and a garage on fire in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police said they received a call at 4 a.m. for a vehicle fire in the area of Shaw Street and Yarmouth Road, south of Dupont Street.

When they arrived, crews found a burning vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time, police said.

Officers did not locate a suspect.

About two hours later, crews responded to a fire in a detached garage.

Police said both the structure and a vehicle inside were on fire. No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

An individual was seen on the garage rooftop before the incident, police said. However, officers did not find the suspect upon arrival.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight, with a slim to medium build, light brown hair in a ponytail, and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and grey shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).