Man rushed to the hospital following single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A man in his 20s was rushed to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision on June 8 near Dundas Street West and Shorncliffe Road. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man has been rushed to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.

The crash, which Toronto police said happened around noon and involved a driver striking a concrete barrier trapping them inside, happened near Dundas Street West and Shorncliffe Road, just west of Kipling Avenue.

Police said a man in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run, but the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Toronto fire told CTV News Toronto that the were called to the area of 30 Shorncliffe Rd. just after noon for a collision where a single occupant was extricated from a vehicle. They also did not have any information on the victim’s condition.

Paramedics said they are on scene assessing the situation, but also do not have details at this point about any patients.

Shorncliffe is closed in both directions as police investigate.