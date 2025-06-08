Teenage boy dead after shooting near Emmett Avenue and Jane Street: police

Toronto police speak to reporters about what happened and the latest details regarding the victim and suspect(s) who fled.

A teenage boy has died following a late-night shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire near Emmett Avenue and Jane Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he later died of his injuries.

“This investigation is still in the very early stages,” Det. Philip Campbell told reporters at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

“What I can tell you is that the victim is a male in his teens.”

Det. Philip Campbell Det. Philip Campbell speaking to reporters Sunday June 8, 2025 (CP24 photo).

No suspect information has been released.

Campbell said officers remain on scene canvassing for video, speaking with witnesses, and gathering evidence.

“We want to assure the public that we are dedicating all necessary resources to this investigation to find those responsible,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information including dashcam or home security footage from the area to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.

“Members of the public who live in this neighbourhood can expect to see an increased police presence as we conduct our investigation,” Campbell added.