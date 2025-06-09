Investigation underway after 15-year-old boy died following shooting in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police speak to reporters about what happened and the latest details regarding the victim and suspect(s) who fled.

A police investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy died following a late-night shooting in Toronto’s west end, say police.

Toronto police say they responded to reports that a male had been shot in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood, near Emmett Avenue and Jane Street, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

They say when officers arrived they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The teen, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased. He is Toronto’s 14th homicide victim of the year.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the area before police arrived there.

Police have not provided a descrition of the suspect at this point.

Det. Philip Campbell Det. Philip Campbell speaking to reporters Sunday June 8, 2025 (CP24 photo).

“This investigation is still in the very early stages,” Det. Phillip Campbell told reporters at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

“What I can tell you is that the victim is a male in his teens.”

Campbell said officers remain on scene canvassing for video, speaking with witnesses, and gathering evidence.

The crime scene spans several residential blocks and includes York Humber High School.

One person from the area told CTV News Toronto that they heard five gunshots.

Another man said the shooting happened right outside his home near Jane Street and Weston Road.

“I (saw) some people screaming and running away,” he said.

“It was heartbreaking to see, (in) this area, never seen this before. Young people shooting rounds is terrible. (I’m) sorry for their families.”

Local crime prevention advocate Sharon Joseph says more needs to be done to stop gun violence, especially involving young people.

“We need to have more mentorship for these young people. We know that there is a crisis but we only come when the crisis is happening, when it’s active,” she said.

“After the crisis everybody (goes) back to normalcy, normal life.”

Police say they’re ‘dedicating all necessary resources’ to apprehending those responsible

Investigators are assuring the public that they’re “dedicating all necessary resources to this investigation to find those responsible.”

“Members of the public who live in this neighbourhood can expect to see an increased police presence as we conduct our investigation,” Campbell said.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information including dashcam or home security footage from the area to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Allison Hurst