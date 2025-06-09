Toronto man who allegedly assaulted 3 women on TTC property sought by police

Mussie Woldemariam, 61, of Toronto, is being sought by police in three separate assaults on TTC property. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say assaulted three female strangers on TTC property.

The latest incident occurred on the afternoon of June 5 at Broadview Station. Police said a male suspect was inside the station at that time when he assaulted a woman “unprovoked.”

Police say the suspect, who does not know the victim, fled the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In investigating that incident, police say they were able to identify the suspect as a man sought in two other assaults on TTC property which occurred earlier this year.

On Feb. 27, police said, officers were called to the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East for an assault on a TTC streetcar. In that case, police said the suspect assaulted the victim after a “brief” verbal exchange. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are not known to each other.

Before that, on Jan. 28, police were called to Woodbine Station for an assault. Police said the suspect and a female victim were both on the bus when the victim exited. She was assaulted by the suspect who fled the scene. Again, the suspect and victim are unknown to each other.

Police identified a suspect as Mussie Woldemariam, 61, of Toronto in news release issued Monday. He’s wanted on three counts each of assault and breach of probation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers.