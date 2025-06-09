Woman, 44, charged with murder in stabbing death of Toronto man

A stabbing in Toronto's west end has left one man with critical injuries, police say.

A 44-year-old Toronto woman has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Toronto’s west end back in February.

Toronto police say the stabbing occurred in the area of Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.

A man, later identified as 38-year-old Toronto resident Paulo Mota, was transported to hospital but died of his injuries days later.

On Sunday, police said, 44-year-old Maria Rivero was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Mota’s death.

Police have not said if the victim and suspect were known to each other prior to the homicide.