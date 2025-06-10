Male pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Scarborough’s Cliffside area: paramedics

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital via emergency run on Monday night after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.
The collision happened in the Cliffside neighbourhood, near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:49 p.m. for reports of a male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
The motorist remined on scene, they said.
Paramedics later told CP24 that they transported a male in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Currently, westbound Midland is closed at Kingston as police investigate.