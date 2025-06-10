Man convicted of arson and known to frequent GTA wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Stephen Whitter is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.
Police say Whitter is serving a two-year sentence for “arson-disregard for human life.”
Whitter is described as a 52-year-old White man, standing five-foot-seven with brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighing 165 pounds.
Police say has a tattoo of an eagle on his right upper arm and a cross on his left upper arm.
He is also frequently seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a bright stripe across the front, and a blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.
Whitter is known to frequent the GTA and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.