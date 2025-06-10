Man convicted of arson and known to frequent GTA wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Stephen Whitter is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Stephen Whitter is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

Police say Whitter is serving a two-year sentence for “arson-disregard for human life.”

Whitter is described as a 52-year-old White man, standing five-foot-seven with brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighing 165 pounds.

Police say has a tattoo of an eagle on his right upper arm and a cross on his left upper arm.

He is also frequently seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a bright stripe across the front, and a blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

Stephen Whitter The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Stephen Whitter is known to wear the clothes seen in this photo and frequent the GTA.

Whitter is known to frequent the GTA and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.