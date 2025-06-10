Man dead following shooting in southeast Scarborough

The victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

A male victim has died following a shooting in southeast Scarborough on Monday night, say police.

Toronto police say they were called to the Scarborough Village neighbourhood, near Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive, east of Markham Road and north of Kingston Road, at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male lying on the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, they said.

A media officer told CTV News Toronto that no suspect information is available at this time.

Paramedics said they were also called to that area around 8:30 p.m. and transported a male in his 30s to the hospital with critical injuries.

Man found shot Eglinton East/Cedar June 9 A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting near Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive in Scarborough on June 9. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police’s homicide unit has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the third fatal shooting in the city in less than a week.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.