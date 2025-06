A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a driver on June 9 near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue. (Jacon Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Toronto’s east end.

Police said the collision occurred at around 9:49 p.m. on Monday in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

The victim, a male in his 30s, was rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said. His injuries are believed to be critical.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Roads were shut down in the area for several hours but have since reopened.