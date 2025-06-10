Scarborough shooting that killed man was targeted, police say

Toronto Police are investigating the third fatal shooting in the city in less than a week after a man was found dead in Scarborough.

Toronto police say investigators believe a shooting in Scarborough that killed a man in his 30s Monday night was targeted.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Det. Rodney Benson said there was an altercation involving the victim and at least one person in the parking lot of a plaza near Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound on the sidewalk a few metres down the road.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released as next of kin notification is still pending, but Benson said he was from the neighbourhood.

“It’s early in the investigation for us to make any determinations about the sequence of events,” the detective said.

As for suspect information, Benson noted that they do not have that at this time.

“It’s too early for us to start releasing that. We haven’t had a chance to even dive into all of that yet,” he said.

While investigators say the shooting was targeted, Benson said they don’t have evidence that suggests the shooting is linked to the ongoing tow truck turf war.

Last week, police announced arrests in a wave of gun violence related to the tow truck industry, as well as a mass shooting at Scarborough’s Piper Arms pub in March.

“We believe that there were a number of people who were in the area of this plaza at the time of the events that unfolded last night, and we’re asking for anyone who was here to come forward and provide us with whatever information they can,” the detective said.