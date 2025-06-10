The Beer Store announces more store closures across Ontario. Here’s when and where they will happen

The Beer Store has announced it will be closing 10 more locations across Ontario this summer, including six in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In a release issued on Monday, the retailer said three locations in Mississauga—2925 Eglington Ave. W, 3154 Hurontario St., and 65 Queen St. N—will all close effective Aug. 10.

Also closing on Aug. 10 are locations at 2934 Finch Ave. E in Scarborough, 1470 Major Mackenzie Dr. in Vaughan, and 1431 Rebecca St. in Oakville.

“We made the difficult decision to close these retail locations,” Ozzie Ahmed, The Beer Store’s vice president of retail, said in the release.

“We will continue our focus on what we do best, ice-cold beer, great customer service and a world-class recycling program that last year returned more containers than we sold.”

Stores in Amherstview, Cambridge, Iroquois Falls, and Tottenham will also close on the same date elsewhere in the province.

The Beer Store says “all efforts” will be made to support employees through the closures. It is unclear how many employees will be let go, or if they will be moved to other nearby branches.

This is the latest in a series of closure-related announcements that the retailer has made since the start of 2025.

“Modernizing operations in a changing marketplace is never easy, we know this will be difficult news for customers and employees,” said Ahmed.

The newest round of closures follows the province’s move to expand alcohol sales to corner stores across Ontario, which saw Premier Doug Ford broker a new deal with The Beer Store to get done.

Part of the new agreement includes keeping at least 386 stores open until July 2025 and at least 300 until Dec. 31, 2025.

Nearly 40 stores have been closed or scheduled for closure across the province so far this year.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych